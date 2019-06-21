TechCrunch is back in New York next week!

TechCrunch is headed back to NYC to find the next wave of early-stage startups tackling big ideas! Last time we held an event in New York it was 2017, so we are overdue for a visit. Hear about what TechCrunch has been up to — Startup Battlefield, Extra Crunch and more.

This is your chance to hang out with the TC crew. You can meet Managing Editor Jordan Crook, Head of Startup Battlefield Neesha A. Tambe, Battlefield Host Anthony Ha, Hardware Editor Brian Heater and more. Startup founders, investors, angels and startup community leaders can join to learn more about TechCrunch’s Startup Battlefield. RSVP below as space is filling up fast. Founders will learn how to apply for Battlefield with a killer application, and investors will learn how to refer companies in their portfolio.

Startup Battlefield is TechCrunch’s renowned startup launch competition. The Startup Battlefield alumni community composes almost 857 companies that have raised over $8.9 billion USD, and produced over 110 successful exits and IPOs.

2019 TechCrunch New York Meet and Greets

The Yard

Herald Square, New York, New York

June 25th, Tuesday

Host: The Yard Coworking Space – Herald Square

Time: 5:00pm – 6:15pm

*For questions, please email neesha@techcrunch.com