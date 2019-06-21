Apply to Startup Battlefield for a shot at TC fame and fortune

What would a $100,000 cash infusion do for your early-stage startup? Don’t just imagine it. Apply to compete in Startup Battlefield at Disrupt San Francisco 2019 on October 2-4.

Our premier pitch competition has launched hundreds of startups on an exponential success trajectory, attracts massive media and investor attention and, yeah, it offers a fat $100K prize — equity free. But listen up founders, the application deadline expires on June 25th at 11:59 p.m. (PT). Don’t miss your shot at TC fame and fortune. Fill out an application to Startup Battlefield today.

You literally have nothing to lose. Any early-stage startup — from any country, in any vertical — is eligible, and it doesn’t cost anything to apply or to compete. TechCrunch doesn’t charge any fees or take any equity, either. We’re nice that way.

You’ll have plenty of time to prepare and plenty of sage advice from expert TechCrunch editors. Yup, all competing teams receive extensive, free pitch coaching. You’ll be rarin’ to go when you step on the Disrupt Main stage to deliver your six-minute pitch and live demo to a panel of top VC and tech judges.

We expect more than 10,000 attendees at our flagship Disrupt SF event, and the wildly popular Startup Battlefield always draws a huge audience. We’re talking thousands of spectators, including hundreds of media outlets, investors and tech influencers. These are the very people who could potentially take your company — whether you win the Battle or not — to the next level and beyond. Not to mention the international live stream to get the entire world’s attention.

Want more perks? We’ve got ’em. Battlefield startups get up to four free conference passes, access to TC’s investor-startup matching program and can exhibit for free in Startup Alley for all three days of Disrupt. Plus, you receive backstage access, invitations to VIP events and free passes to all future TechCrunch events.

Then there’s the Startup Battlefield alumni community — 857 companies strong and counting. Your startup will join an awesome group that includes Fitbit, Vurb, Dropbox, Get Around, Cloudflare, Mint and more. Alumni companies have collectively raised $8.9 billion and produced 110 successful IPOs or acquisitions.

Startup Battlefield takes place at Disrupt San Francisco 2019 on October 2-4, and your shot at $100,000 ends when the application deadline expires on June 25th at 11:59 p.m. (PT). Don’t miss all the opportunity. Apply right here, and we’ll see you in San Francisco!