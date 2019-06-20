Netflix wins rights to Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’

“Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda will be making his debut as a feature film director on Netflix .

Variety reports that Netflix won the rights to Miranda’s film adaptation of “Tick Tick … Boom!” following “a heated bidding war,” with Andrew Garfield (who played Eduardo Saverin in “The Social Network” and recently won a Tony for his role in the onstage revival of “Angels in America”) in talks to star.

The musical was written by Jonathan Larson, who went on to write “Rent.” It’s an autobiographical story about a composer who’s filled with anxiety and doubt as he approaches the age of 30. Larson first performed “Tick Tick … Boom!” as a solo show in 1990, and after larson’s death, playwright David Auburn adapted it into a three-actor musical that debuted Off Broadway in 2001.

“Dear Evan Hansen” writer Steven Levenson is writing the movie’s script.

While Miranda is best known for his work on the Broadway stage, he’s also made the move into film, writing songs for Disney’s “Moana” and appearing in last year’s “Mary Poppins Returns.”

He’ll also have a small role in next year’s movie adaptation of his first Broadway musical, “In The Heights,” which will be directed by Jon Chu. (Chu and the rest of the creative team behind “Crazy Rich Asians” famously turned down an offer from Netflix because they wanted a theatrical release.)