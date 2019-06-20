iRobot acquires education startup, Root Robotics

In a bid to expand its educational offerings, iRobot has acquired local Massachusetts-based startup, Root Robotics. The company is the creator of the eponymous coding robot, a two-wheeled device designed to draw on whiteboards and other surfaces, scanning colors, playing music and otherwise playing out coding instructions.

We had the company at our CES stage last year, and it managed to stand out among a sea of educational ‘bots at the event. iRobot clearly sees a lot of value in the Wyss Institute at Harvard University spin-off, and will integrate the startup’s offering into its portfolio immediately.

“The acquisition of Root Robotics allows iRobot to broaden the impact of its STEM efforts with a commercially available, educational robotic platform already being used by educators, students and parents,” iRobot CEO Colin Angle said in a press release. “Root also helps increase the reach of iRobot’s educational robot line by offering a proven system for people of all ages, including students in elementary school.”

iRobot’s no stranger to STEM education. The company has long offered the Create robot — a hackable version of its popular Roomba platform — for schools. The addition of Root creates a far more accessible place for students to start, along with a clever recruiting method for future iRobot roboticists and engineers.

Root is currently available for $199. Details of the deal were not disclosed.