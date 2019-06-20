Apple issues voluntary recall of 2015 MacBook Pro batteries due to overheating concern

Apple this morning announced a “voluntary” recall of MacBook Pro batteries due to potential overheating and safety risk. The recall only applies to mid-2015 15-inch MacBook Pros with Retina displays. As the company notes in a press release, these models were primarily sold between September 2015 and February 2017.

Concerned users can see if their systems qualify for replacement by checking the Apple Menu in their system finder. The company is hosting a page where they can enter their serial number to see if it’s covered here. As the repair page notes, those systems impacted by the recall could take one to two weeks to process and send back. The recall program has no impact on the laptops’ warranties one way or the other.

The company issued a similar replacement program in April of last year for newer 13-inch Pros over issues surrounding battery expansion.