Adobe Lightroom arrives in the Mac App Store

The pro-focused photo editing tool Lightroom is now available on the Mac App Store, marking the first major Adobe app to be available through the revamped version of the platform. The title joins the more lightweight Photoshop Elements, but is the sole pro app currently available through the venue.

Unlike Element’s flat $70 a month upfront charge, Lightroom adopts the company’s shift in recent years toward a subscription-based model, running users $10 a month for continued access. Apple’s clearly excited about the arrival, with Lightroom currently featured atop the App Store home page.

The company’s been making a push for developers to make their wares available through its channels at it pushed toward a more content-focused approach. Of course, the desktop store has been a harder push than its mobile version, given that macOS pre-dated its walled garden by decades in one form or other. Among other methods, Project Catalyst is making it much easier for developers to create apps across platforms.

Lightroom joins other recent big name Mac App Store additions including Microsoft’s Office 365, which utilizes a similar subscription-based approach to monetization.