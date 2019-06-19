UiPath CEO Daniel Dines is coming to Disrupt Berlin

$7 billion, that’s the valuation of UiPath following its latest funding round. Born in Romania and now headquartered in New York, the company represents a true European success story. That’s why I’m excited to announce that UiPath founder and CEO Daniel Dines is joining us at TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin.

The reason why UiPath is growing so quickly is that it has developed a killer software solution for enterprise clients. The startup focuses on repetitive tasks and helps customers automate as many actions as possible using UiPath.

If you’re a back-office employee working in accounting, human resources paperwork or claims processing, chances are you could use a robotic process automation solution to save time.

It’s easy to switch to UiPath as it integrates seamlessly with your existing tools. Essentially, the service acts as a robot on your computer clicking around, searching for a contact, copying files, extracting content from documents and more. Companies can design those robots using a visual editor. You can drag and drop blocks that each represent an action.

Customers love it as it greatly increases the overall productivity. They save money while employees can focus on the most rewarding and less repetitive tasks. Clients include Google, McDonalds, NHS Shared Business Services, NTT Communications, Orange, Uber, the U.S. Navy, etc.

But it doesn’t mean that UiPath has been an overnight success. Daniel Dines first started the company nearly 15 years ago. And I can’t wait to hear him talk about his journey as I’m sure he has thought about automation a lot more than the vast majority of people.

