Launch your startup onstage at TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2019

Early-stage startup founders, we’re looking at you. Are you ready to launch your company and show the world what you’ve got? There’s no better launching pad than Startup Battlefield, and the next battle goes down at Disrupt San Francisco 2019 — in the city that gave birth to startup dreams.

There’s no time to waste. The application deadline expires on June 25th at 11:59 p.m. (PT). Apply to compete in the Startup Battlefield today.

Because Disrupt San Francisco 2019 is our flagship event, it’s appropriate that Startup Battlefield comes with a flagship prize. We’re talking a $100,000 equity-free cash infusion to the winner’s bottom line. But there’s more on the line than a wad of cash. Here’s how Startup Battlefield works and the benefits all participants receive.

First off, applying to and participating in Startup Battlefield is free. However, the selection process is extremely competitive. Discerning TechCrunch editors vet every application and choose approximately 15-20 startups to compete. All participating teams receive free, extensive pitch coaching from our Battlefield-tested editorial team.

When you step onto the Disrupt Main Stage, you’ll have six minutes to pitch and present a live demo to a panel of expert VCs and tech leaders — and then respond to their questions.

Teams that make it through to the final round repeat the process to a second set of judges, and it’s from that elite cohort that one standout startup will earn the title, hoist the Disrupt Cup and claim the $100,000 prize.

It all goes down live in front of an audience of thousands, and we live-stream the entire event to the world on TechCrunch.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter — and make it available later on-demand.

Whether you win the whole shebang or not, you still win. All competing teams receive intense media and investor attention and exhibit for free in Startup Alley for all three days of the show. You also receive invitations to VIP events, free passes to future TechCrunch events and complimentary subscriptions to our new editorial offering, Extra Crunch.

It’s time. You’re ready to launch. Apply to the Startup Battlefield, and join us at Disrupt San Francisco 2019 on October 2-4. And remember, the application deadline expires on June 25th at 11:59 p.m. (PT).

Not quite ready to battle it out on the Main Stage? Why not apply for our TC Top Picks program? It’s a select group, and if we pick your startup, you’ll receive a free Startup Alley Exhibitor Package, VIP treatment and plenty of media and investor exposure.