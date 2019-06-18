Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will launch on June 21st

After a year of teasing out Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, Niantic (the company behind Pokémon GO) and WB Games have at long last announced an official release date: June 21st.

The news came this evening at a press event held just outside of Universal Studios’ Wizarding World (where else?), where Niantic also confirmed plans to hold events similar to its Pokémon GO Fests for this new Potter title.

The game first rolled out in a limited “beta” phase in early May, available only in Australia and New Zealand. I asked if the “June 21st” date was for a worldwide rollout, and was told June 21st marks the beginning of a wider country-by-country rollout beginning with the US and UK.