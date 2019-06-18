Google Calendar is down, it’s not just you

Snow day. All meetings are canceled until further notice. Google Calendar has been hit with what appear to be some pretty widespread issues. The company has confirmed service interruptions via its G Suite Status Dashboard, noting, “We’re investigating reports of an issue with Google Calendar. We will provide more information shortly. The affected users are unable to access Google Calendar.”

I’m in that boot, as are multiple other TechCrunch staff members. It does appear at the moment that other Google services are unaffected by the issue. We reached out to Google for more information, but they simply redirected us to the above status. No further information on what’s going on or whether Taco Tuesday is canceled.

More info as it’s available. Until then, we’ll be happily avoiding all meetings for the time being.