Apply to the TechCrunch Hackathon at Disrupt SF 2019

The TechCrunch Hackathon is shaping up to be a huge battle royale, but we still have room for a few more creative coders, hackers and outright webmonsters to join us at Disrupt San Francisco 2019 on October 2-4 for a chance to win $10,000.

It won’t cost you a thing to come and play in the hackathon sandbox. If you have the vision, the chops and the stamina to face off against some of the world’s best devs, then stop what you’re doing and apply to compete right here.

Here’s what you need to know about the Disrupt SF 2019 Hackathon. Teams can consist of a maximum of 6 people. Don’t have a team? No problem, you can find a team member on our Devpost host site prior to the event.

Besides the $10,000 grand prize, sponsors will also offer prizes (including cold, hard cash, people) to the teams that build a great product using their platform. It won’t be easy. You’ll have roughly 24 high-pressure hours to deliver the goods using their APIs, data sets and other tools.

We’ll announce this year’s sponsors and challenges over the next few weeks, but the sponsored contests, prizes and winners from last year’s hackathon can give you an idea of what to expect.

When the dev clock runs out, it’s pencils down and time to submit your work. On the afternoon of day two, judges review all completed projects — kind of like a flashback to your science fair days. They’ll pick 10 finalists to deliver a two-minute project pitch on the Extra Crunch Stage.

The sponsors will announce their winners, and then TechCrunch will announce one grand prize winner for the best overall hack — and that team will take home a cool, $10,000 cash prize. Check out all the details and the agenda on the Hackathon website.

We’ll keep you fed, watered and highly caffeinated throughout the event — at no cost to you. Plus, you receive free Expo Only passes for the first two days of Disrupt. And if you have any energy left, you can enjoy your free Innovator pass to catch all of the content during day three of Disrupt SF. Sweet!

The entire experience is exhausting and exhilarating, grueling and gratifying. You’ll flex your mighty skills in front of influential people and build something awesome that can make a difference in this world.

The TC Hackathon takes place at Disrupt San Francisco 2019 on October 2-4. Join the battle royale and show us what you can do. Apply to the Hackathon right here.

Is your company interested in sponsoring the Hackathon at Disrupt San Francisco 2019? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.