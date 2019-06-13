This new Honda e detail suggests it’s going to be fun to drive

New details keep trickling out about the Honda e, the compact electric vehicle that’s coming to market in spring 2020, from pop-out door handles and internal side view mirrors to the touchscreen display.
The latest, revealed Thursday, includes a battery capacity of 35.5 kilowatt-hours. An important nugget that is sure to get some folks excited is that the vehicle will have a 50/50 weight distribution, thanks to the position of the battery at a low level under the floor and centrally within the wheelbase.
The upshot: This electric car will have lots of stability and handle curves like a champ; in short, all things being equal, the car will steer neutrally, not oversteer or understeer. Combine that with a rear-wheel drive and a high-torque electric motor and the Honda e promises to deliver lots of thrills in its diminutive package.
Want to dig deeper into why a 50/50 weight distribution is considered ideal? Check out this handy Engineering Explained video.
Honda also revealed the 35.5 kWh lithium-ion high-capacity battery can be charged using either a Type 2 AC connection or a CCS2 DC rapid charger. The battery pack is water-cooled to help maximize its efficiency and charge state, the company said.
Honda is still sticking with its previously stated estimated range of about 125 miles on a single charge.
The charging port includes an LED light that can be seen through a glass panel to illuminate the port for the driver and highlight the battery charging status.
The production version of the Honda e will be unveiled later this year.
Customers can make a reservation for priority ordering online in the U.K., Germany, France and Norway or register their interest in other European markets on the Honda national websites. No, the Honda e isn’t coming to the United States.
Honda plans to bring electrification, which can mean hybrid, plug-in or all-electric, to every new car model launched in Europe. The automaker is aiming for two-thirds of European sales to feature electrified technology by 2025.