Only 48 hours left for early-bird tickets to TC Sessions: Mobility 2019

More than 1,000 of the industries’ top technologists, founders, investors, engineers and researchers will be there to explore the current and future states of transformational technologies — flying taxis, delivery drones, dockless scooters, autonomous vehicles and more.

World-class speakers and TechCrunch editors will look at both the exciting benefits and the formidable challenges that will ultimately and profoundly affect billions of people around the world. Here’s a taste of what’s coming (you can also check out the full agenda):

Bringing Ethics to Self-Driving Cars: Voyage’s Oliver Cameron and Uber’s Clark Haynes will discuss ethical decision-making in autonomous vehicles and detail how robot cars are designed to prioritize some objects over others.

Will Venture Capital Drive the Future of Mobility? Michael Granoff (Maniv Mobility), Ted Serbinski (Techstars) and Sarah Smith (Bain Capital) will debate the uncertain future of mobility tech and whether VC dollars are enough to push the industry forward.

Rebuilding the Motor City: Ken Washington, Ford's CTO and vice president of research and advanced engineering, will discuss how the historic automaker is rapidly changing its culture and processes while it prepares for an electric future.

The Last Mile: Challenges and Opportunities for Startups: Regina Clewlow, Populus founder and CEO, and Stonly Baptiste, Urban Us co-founder break down what it means to be a last-mile innovation business — the money needed to succeed, how data and technology will change the way people move from Point A to Point B and the hurdles that stand in the way.

