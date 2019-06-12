Daily Crunch: Fortnite-maker acquires Houseparty

The Daily Crunch is TechCrunch’s roundup of our biggest and most important stories. If you’d like to get this delivered to your inbox every day at around 9am Pacific, you can subscribe here.

1. Fortnite maker Epic acquires social video app Houseparty

The company behind the Unreal Engine and the ridiculously successful Fortnite phenomenon has just picked up Houseparty . Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 2015, Houseparty is a social network that delivers video chat across a number of different platforms, including iOS, Android and macOS. Epic CEO Tim Sweeney said, “By teaming up, we can build even more fun, shared experiences than what could be achieved alone.”

2. Facebook will not remove deepfakes of Mark Zuckerberg, Kim Kardashian and others from Instagram

The work, featured in a site-specific installation in the U.K. as well as circulating in video online, was the first high-profile test of Facebook’s content review policies since the company’s decision not to remove a manipulated video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

3. Here’s Mary Meeker’s 2019 Internet Trends report

Meeker highlighted slowed growth in e-commerce sales, increased internet ad spending, data growth, as well as the rise of freemium subscription business models, telemedicine, photo-sharing, interactive gaming, the on-demand economy and more.

4. Uber will start testing Eats drone delivery

This comes after the Federal Aviation Administration awarded Uber and San Diego the right to test commercial food delivery via drone.

5. Adjust raises $227M to measure mobile ads and prevent fraud

Adjust says it’s now being used in more than 25,000 mobile apps for customers like NBCUniversal, Zynga, Robinhood, Pinterest and Procter & Gamble.

6. Facebook’s Blood Donations feature arrives in US, will alert donors in times of need

Since 2017, the company has been working with blood donation centers worldwide that have been able to use the platform to reach potential donors and then reach out to them in times of need. Now, Facebook is bringing its Blood Donations feature to the U.S.

7. The future of car ownership: Building an online dealership

Several young companies — like Carvana, Shift, Vroom and Joydrive — are attempting to put the dealership online, allowing customers to buy, trade-in and even test drive vehicles without talking to a salesman in an oversized golf pullover. (Extra Crunch membership required.)