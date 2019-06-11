Watch Nintendo unveil a bunch of games at its E3 Direct

Microsoft kicked things off on Sunday, and while Sony’s sitting this one out, Nintendo’s up to its old tricks. The company is once again skipping whole in-person thing in favor of its livestreamed Nintendo direct.

We don’t expect any major hardware news for the show this year, but there’s some possibility that the company may finally offer a revamped version of the Switch. More likely, however, is info on some key titles, including a new Animal Crossing game.

Mario Maker 2 and Pokemon Sword and Shield have already had their moments in the sun with their own Nintendo Direct events, so expect focus on games like the new Fire Emblem and Luigi’s Mansion 3. More information on all of the E3 2019 rumors can be found here.

Things kick off this morning at 9AM PT/noon ET.