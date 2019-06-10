Ubisoft is launching a $15 a month subscription service in September

If you can’t beat ’em, launch your own service. Today at its E3 press event, Ubisoft announced that it will be joining the growing list of companies launching their own streaming service. UPlay+ will be up and running on September 3, priced at a lofty $14.99 a month. Ubisoft is also opening access to preorders this week — and those who get in early will be get the month of September for free.

That price includes access to a library of more than 100 of the publisher’s titles, with more on the way. That includes classics like Prince of Persia, Splinter Cell and Beyond Good & Evil. The list also includes upcoming titles like Watch Dogs: Legion and Ghost Recon Breakpoint, the latter of which will open in beta on September 5, with early access on October 1.

“More players are in the digital ecosystem than ever before, and a digital subscription is one of the easiest ways for players to access content,” Ubisoft VP Brenda Panagross said in a release tied to the news. “With UPlay+, players will have unlimited access to our large catalog of games for the first time.”

Of course, Ubisoft has some stiff competition on its hands, with streaming services from big names like Microsoft, Apple and Sony. The company does have an interesting ally in the battle however, with Google Stadia availability coming next year.