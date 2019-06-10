The Finalists for The Europas Awards for European tech startups is released

The The Europas Awards for European Tech Startups is coming, and today it releases its final shortlist after an intense round of public voting and judges’ delioberations. The awards will be held on 27 June 2019, in London, U.K. and TechCrunch is once more the exclusive media sponsor of the awards, alongside new “tech, culture & society” event creator The Pathfounder.

The awards cover 20 categories, including new additions such as cover AgTech / FoodTech, SpaceTech, GovTech and Mobility Tech. Attendees, nominees and winners will get discounts to TechCrunch Disrupt in Berlin, later this year.

The Europas Awards results are based on voting by expert judges and the industry itself. But key to the event itself is that there are no “off-limits areas” at The Europas, so attendees can mingle easily with VIPs. Grab your tickets here before prices go up!

The awards this year will be in the setting of a garden lawn party, where you’ll be able to meet and mingle more easily, with free-flowing drinks and a wide-selection of street food (including vegetarian/vegan). If you’d like to talk about sponsoring or exhibiting, please contact dianne@thepathfounder.com

Here are the finalists:

The Europas Awards — Hottest AgTech / FoodTech Startup

Agricool: grows and produces fruits and vegetables inside shipping containers

Allplants: Delicious, plant-based meals, delivered.

Breedr: a productivity and marketing platform transforming the livestock supply-chain

iFarm: Data-driven urban farming technology

Small Robot Company: Building small robots to transform farming

Ynsect: Designs, constructs and operates giant vertical farm of beetles (Molitors) to produce high grade proteins.

The Europas Awards — Hottest CleanTech Startup

Asperitas: a clean-tech company focused on greening the datacentre industry

Naefos: A fintech-IoT platform for enterprises to access off-grid households

Bulb: affordable renewable energy for homes and businesses

Orbital Systems: a Swedish clean-tech company that develops a water recycling technology to be used in domestic appliances

Solar Foods: Produces an entirely new kind of nutrient-rich protein using only air and electricity as the main resources

VoltStorage: Solar power storage for your home

The Europas Awards — Hottest CyberTech Startup

UK Barac: Using AI and behavioural analytics to detect malware hidden within encrypted traffic without the need for decryption

Cymulate: Breach and attack simulation

UK Immersive Labs: A fully interactive, on-demand, and gamified cyber skills platform

UK Panaseer: A continuous controls monitoring platform

Passbase: a digital identity platform to streamline the identity verification process and enable identity ownership and reuse across different services

PixelPin: a secure authentication system using pictures instead of passwords

uBirch: Securing IoT data using blockchain

The Europas Awards — Hottest EdTech Startup

Busuu: Online community for language learning

Get My Grades: online learning platform for English, Maths and Science

MyPocketSkill: Connecting teens to pocket money earning jobs

Perlego: Textbook subscription service

Pigzbe: Crypto-friendly, digital wallet for 6+

PitchMe: Skills-based talent marketplace

Robo Wunderkind: developing modular and programmable robots to teach children robotics and coding

Lirica: Learn languages with the power of music

The Europas Awards — Hottest FashTech Startup

Bump: making commerce social

Euveka: develops connected smart-mannequins, using custom software, to assist fashion, sports and medical professionals in the prototyping and sale of individual garments

Heuritech: anticipating brand and product desirability through the eyes of millions of fashion influencers and consumers

HUUB: a logistics and tech platform for Fashion brands

Little Black Door: intelligent inventory platform that captures the value of your wardrobe and opens it up to a premium managed marketplace

Metail: virtual fitting room service for fashion retailers that allows customers to create a 3D model of themselves and try on clothes

Finda: Professional model booking platform

The Europas Awards — Hottest FinTech Startup

Auquan: data science platform for financial services

Curve: a platform allowing consolidation of all bank cards into a single smart card and app

Cytora: Using AI to enable insurers to underwrite more efficiently

Divido: a retail finance platform that allows companies to offer instant customer finance

Holvi: digital banking for freelancers and entrepreneurs

Monese: an online banking platform that offers quick current account opening for all EU residents

Moonfare: a technology-enabled platform allowing individuals to invest in top-tier private equity funds

Nuggets: Login, pay and verify ID without ever sharing or storing your data with anyone

PremFina: White label software to manage insurance policies

Yobota: cloud-based platform allows financial services to design and deploy financial products

The Europas Awards — Hottest GovTech, CivTech, PubTech, RegTech

Adzuna: digital service that connects jobseekers with employers online and through job centres around the UK

Apolitical Apolitical is a global policy insights platform and network helping governments and companies advance their work and business

Clause Match: end-to-end solution for fully automating regulatory compliance

Luminance: document analysis software to secure big data systems

New Vector: decentralised, secure communication for governments, businesses and individuals

novoville – novoville is a Citizen Engagement Platform, that bridges the gap between local governments and their citizens

Safened: Digital KYC Solution

SafeTeam: NHS community lone worker app

The Europas Awards — Hottest HealthTech Startup

Ada Health: an AI-powered health platform

BIOS, creating the open standard hardware and software interface between the human nervous system and AI

eQuoo: evidence based mental health game for young adults

Lumeon: providing care pathway management solutions to the healthcare industry

Natural Cycles: a digital contraceptive app

Pregenerate: “cartilage-on-a- chip” to accelerate drug development for arthritis

Siilo: secure messenger app for medical teams

Straight Teeth Direct: Direct to consumer teledentistry platform that connects users to online dentists globally enabling low cost at home teeth straightening

The Europas Awards — Hottest MadTech (MarTech or AdTech) Startup

Codec: AI-powered audience intelligence for brands

MeasureMatch: find, book, pay & rate independent consultants or consultancies to accelerate marketing, commerce & customer experience capabilities

Ometria: a customer insight and marketing automation platform

PlanSnap: a social planning platform that gets friends together

StreetBees: Connecting brands with real people on the ground to gather real time insights

Uberall: location marketing cloud

Vidsy: helps brands create original mobile video ads at scale

Waive: an intelligent trend spotting platform

The Europas Awards — Hottest Mobility Travel Tech Startup

Culture Trip: inspiring people to explore the world’s culture and creativity

daytrip: platform connecting independent travelers with local drivers

Dott: scooter startup

minicabit: an online minicab and taxi price comparison and booking service

Snap Travel: on-demand coach service

Trafi: Mobility solutions for connected cities

Voi Scooters: owns, operates, and manages electric scooters for urban commuters

Wejo: unlocks the value in car data to help create smarter, safer, better and greener journeys for drivers globally

The Europas Awards — Hottest PropTech Startup

Casavo: market maker within the residential real estate market

Good Monday: a digital office management system

Habito: digital mortgage broker

Home Made: property tech rental agent

Hubble: online marketplace for office space

Mews Systems: property management software for hospitality operations

NPlan: machine learning – based risk analysis for construction projects

Planner 5D: 3D home design tool using AI, VR & AR to create floorplans and interior design

Reposit: tenancy deposit alternative

Urban Jungle: A fully digital insurer, for a new generation of customers

The Europas Awards — Hottest Retail / ECommerce Tech Startup

Festicket: marketplace to discover and book music festival tickets, accommodation, transfers and extras

Keep Warranty: app that saves the warranties and purchase slips of your appliances

NearSt: building the world’s source of real-time local inventory

Picnic: online supermarket, that delivers groceries for the lowest price to people’s home

Pimcore: digital experience platform to manage product information

Spryker Systems: a commerce technology company

store2be: Online marketplace for short-term retail and promotion space

Trouva: curated marketplace for bricks and mortar independent shops

The Europas Awards — Hottest B2B / SaaS Startup

Chattermill: Using deep learning to help organizations make sense of their customer experience

Dixa: conversational customer engagement software that connects brands with customers through real-time communication

Infobip: Full-stack Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS)

Meero: On demand photography service combined with image processing artificial intelligence

Paddle: platform for all software companies to run and grow their business

Peakon: a platform for measuring and improving employee engagement

ProoV: a PoC platform that enables businesses to test new technologies

SeedLegals: platform for all the legals startups need to grow and get funded

TravelPerk: business travel booking & management platform for companies

Unbabel: a ‘translation-as-a-service’ platform, powered by AI and a worldwide community of translators

The Europas Awards — Hottest SpaceTech Startup

Aerial & Maritime: A Danish nanosatellite-based solution for monitoring aircrafts and maritime vessels

Aerospacelab: Develops a constellation of micro-satellites for earth observation and imagery

aXenic: Design, development and production of optical modulators for communications and sensing

Global Surface Intelligence: Environmental data service

Hawa Dawa: Combines proprietary IoT smart sensor data with other sources of data (including satellite data) to give highly accurate data on air quality

Monolith: Machine Learning Platform that helps engineers to predict the outcome of unknown, new tests or simulations by reusing historical data

Open Cosmos: Simple and affordable space missions

Trik: Enterprise drone 3D mapping software for structural inspection

Unseenlabs – Unseenlabs designs and develops a spectrum surveillance payload

Xonaspace: Uses an XPS and LEO satellite constellation for extremely precise GPS systems

The Europas Awards — Hottest Tech for Good Startup

Beam: help a homeless person for the long-term by funding their employment training

eWaterpay: Using mobile technology for the accountable collection of user fees to pay for the maintenance of water supply systems forever

Idka: a platform for private groups and organizations, where they can connect, communicate, share and store anything – while their privacy remains intact

OmoLab: develops tools that make easier for people with dyslexia to read

SafetoNet: an app that protects children online by using AI to detect harmful content, whilst respecting children’s privacy

Tick. Done.: a micro-video platform for instant knowledge sharing

Winnow: digital tools to help chefs run more profitable, sustainable kitchen

The Europas Awards — Hottest Blockchain Project

Aeternity: a scalable blockchain platform that enables high-speed transacting, purely-functional smart contracts

Argent: a smart wallet for cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications

AZTEC Protocol: building privacy technology for public blockchain infrastructures

Colendi: decentralized credit scoring protocol and microcredit platform with blockchain and machine learning technologies

Edge ESports: blockchain-based platform for professional gamers

FilmChain: blockchain enabled platform that collects data, verifies revenues and executes stakeholder payment splits for film, TV etc

Orbs: a blockchain Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) for large scale consumer applications

Veratrak: a shared workspace for collaborating with your supply chain partners

The Europas Awards — Hottest Blockchain Investor

BlueYard Capital

Catagonia Capital

Earlybird Venture Capital

Fabric Ventures: A venture capital firm that invests in scalable decentralized networks

FinLab

KR1: crypto token Investment company supporting early stage decentralised and open source blockchain projects

Mosaic Ventures

Outlier Ventures: invests and partners with tokenised communities that will create the new decentralised economy

The Europas Awards — Hottest A/A+ Investors

Accel

Anthemis Group

Atomico

Balderton Capital

DN Capital

EQT Ventures

Index Ventures

Northzone

Project A Ventures

Ventech Capital

The Europas Awards — Hottest Early Stage / Accelerator Investors

Founders Factory

Seedcamp

Forward Partners

Generation S

Entrepreneur First

Techstars London

The Family

7percent Ventures

Backed VC

Firstminute Capital

LocalGlobe

Episode 1 Ventures