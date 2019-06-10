Square’s The Avengers stars vaguely familiar versions of Marvel’s iconic heroes

This evening’s Square E3 press was…something. After more than an hour of Final Fantasy remasters, the publisher closed things out with far and away its most eagerly awaited game. Licensing some white hot IP, the RPG masters at Square are offering up their own take on Earth’s mightiest heroes.

Bay Area-based Crystal Dynamics addressed what appears to be an inability to license the likenesses of familiar actors like Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson, referring to the team as its “interpretation of these iconic characters.”

Granted, the team has been around well before the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but those players hoping to play as their favorite actors are clearly S.O.L. here.

We didn’t see much in the way of gameplay here (more of that’s to come on the show floor this week), but Crystal’s describing the title as either a single or co-op gameplay, centered around an original story that involves the superheroes attempting to stop the destruction of the city by the Bay (from the uncanny valley to the Silicon one). From the looks of it, things don’t go great.

Beyond that, the company gave a behind the scenes peek of the voice actors involved, to a smattering of applause from an audience clearly exhausted after cheerly maniacally over 60 minutes of remade Final Fantasies.

The game is coming to PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia May 15, 2020. That should be just about enough time to get used to these faces…one hopes… Failing that, maybe Square can just rework it as an Alpha Flight game.