Here are the trailers from Ubisoft’s E3 press conference

For a press conference that spent most of the first half on a single title (Watch Dogs: Legion), Ubisoft’s E3 press conference was surprisingly packed on the news front. We got a new subscription service, a TV show and even an upcoming film. As always though, games were the real focus here — and there were plenty.

Here’s the best of what we saw at today’s big event.

Watch Dogs: Legion – Easily the biggest and arguably the most exciting reveal from the event, the open world, character swapping game got a lengthy walkthrough at the show. The title is set for arrival in March 2020.

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey – The popular title gets a new trailer for its new story mode.

Brawlhalla – The free-to-play fighting game gets two familiar faces from Adventure Time.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – The latest tactical shooter to bear Tom Clancy’s name is due out October 4.

Rainbow Six Quarantine – This three-player FPS is due out in 2020.

Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad – Tom Clancy goes mobile in five player battles.

Roller Champions: This free-to-play game takes on the colorful world of roller derby.

Gods & Monsters: The creators of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey take on the world of Greek myth with this February 2020 title.