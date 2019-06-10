Get your tickets to the TechCrunch 14th Annual Summer Party

Hey startuppers, it’s time to save the date and get your ticket to the best Silicon Valley soiree of the season. This year marks the 14th return of the TechCrunch Summer Party — a time to relax, connect and imbibe with your startup siblings.

We’re excited to announce that we’re hosting more than 1,000 guests at the beautiful Park Chalet, San Francisco’s coastal beer garden. Come out, kick back, grab a drink and enjoy a variety of tasty bites, while enjoying the park views. We’re also excited to announce our VC firm partners for the event: August Capital, Battery Ventures, Data Collective, and Uncork Capital.

Tickets to this popular event will go fast, which means get them while you can! Tickets are available on a rolling basis, so if you miss out on this batch, don’t despair. Simply sign up here and we’ll let you know when the next release is announced.

Beyond the food, drink and convivial atmosphere, you’ll be among your peers to celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit that drives you to build the future. TechCrunch parties are notorious for networking magic, and you just never know when you’ll meet your next investor, co-founder or future unicorn. Why not do it over a beer at the Park Chalet?

Here’s one historic example. Box founders Aaron Levie and Dylan Smith met one of their first investors, DFJ, at a party hosted by TechCrunch founder Michael Arrington. True story.

Check out the pertinent Summer Party details:

When: July 25 from 5:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Where: Park Chalet in San Francisco

How much: $95

Join us for a relaxing night of sipping, noshing and networking in a beautiful setting overlooking the ocean. You might even win some great door prizes — including TechCrunch swag and tickets to Disrupt San Francisco 2019.

Whether you make a life-changing connection or walk away inspired, it’ll be a night to remember. This event will sell out quickly. Buy your 14thAnnual Summer Party ticket today.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at the TechCrunch 14th Annual Summer Party? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.