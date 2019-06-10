Four days left to save $100 on TC Sessions: Mobility 2019

On July 10, just one short month from now, more than 1,000 of the best and brightest minds in mobility will converge in San Jose, Calif. for TC Sessions: Mobility 2019. This day-long conference is dedicated to exploring the current state of mobile technology and building the future of moving people and things from point A to point B.

We’ve got a packed agenda of interviews, demos and workshops featuring the likes of Lia Theodosiou-Pisanelli, who leads product development and program management for Aurora, the autonomous vehicle company.

Taking a page right out of the Jetsons, Uber wants to launch flying taxis within a few years. We’ll hear from Mark Moore, Uber’s engineering director for Elevate, and one of the people determined to make that happen.

Nils Wollny, of Holoride, wants an interactive VR experience in the backseat of every car. His demo will show what an automotive VR future might look like.

A workshop with Arrive’s CEO, Yona Shtern takes a thought-provoking look at the future of seamless, urban mobility. He’ll discuss what the foundation of a connected city includes and outline the steps needed to get there.

There are plenty more presentations — a veritable embarrassment of mobility riches. Check out the event agenda for more information, because we still have a few surprises coming your way.

