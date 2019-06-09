George R.R. Martin’s Elden Ring RPG is official

Among the more eagerly anticipated titles of this year’s E3, Elden Ring leaked out just a few days ago. The forthcoming action role-playing title was created by George R.R. Martin, fresh off the end of his wildly popular HBO series, Game of Thrones.

The game made its debut as part of Microsoft’s big E3 kickoff today, as it will be coming to both the Xbox One and Windows PC. It’s going to be arriving on PlayStation 4, as well, but Sony didn’t have its own event this year, leaving Microsoft to bask in all the glory of FromSoftware’s “largest game to date.”

Along with the A Song of Ice and Fire author, Hidetaka Miyazaki is heavily involved in the game. Up to now, he’s best known for the role he’s played in FromSoftware’s popular Souls series.

We don’t have much to go on yet (including no date, specific or otherwise), but the trailer sets the stage for a dark game that looks to have taken more than a few queues from the likes Lord of the Rings.

More info as we get it.