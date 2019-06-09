Doom, Fallout and the rest of the trailers from Bethesda’s E3 press conference

E3 may not officially start until Tuesday, but the announcements are coming fast a furious. A few short hours after Microsoft previewed its streaming service and next get console, Bethesda took to the stage a few blocks a way, with footage from new Elder Scroll and Doom titles, along with a lot more Fallout 76 gameplay.

Here’s what you missed.

Elder Scrolls: Blades for Switch – The mobile game is heading to Switch this fall — and best of all, it’s free.

Fallout 76: Nuclear Winter – As the company noted, fallout 76 didn’t get off to the most auspicious of starts. The publisher announced a number of new updates for the post-apocalyptic title, including, the addition of Nuclear Winter, a battle royale mode.

Ghostwire: Tokyo – A new creepy action adventure game from Resident Evil director, Shinji Mikami.

Commander Keen: The 90s id game returns as a free-to-play iOS title.

Elder Scrolls: Legends – The mobile title is getting addition content.

Rage 2 – The first-person shooter gets new enemies, new vehicles and more.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood – More footage of the Terror Twins doing a number on Nazis.

Deathloop: We didn’t get a lot of info on this one, but it sure did look purdy.

Doom: Eternal – More info, more footage and now, finally, a date. Doom: Eternal arrives November 22.