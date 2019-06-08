48 hours left to apply for Startup Battlefield at Disrupt SF and win $100,000

What’s on your to-do list in the next 48 hours? Move “launch my awesome early-stage startup to the world” to the top of the list and apply to compete in the Startup Battlefield at Disrupt San Francisco 2019 on October 2-4 in front of 10,000 live attendees and tens of thousands online.

Your opportunity to compete head-to-head against a handpicked cadre of the best early-stage startups expires in just 48 hours. It won’t cost you a dime to apply or to compete. Compare that to the price of a missed opportunity.

Judging by applications we’ve received so far, the Startup Battlefield at DSF ’19 promises to be an epic showdown. One winner will claim the storied Disrupt Cup and the $100,000 equity-free cash prize — but all participants benefit from a huge amount of potentially life-changing media and investor attention.

Case in point: All Startup Battlefield teams receive private pitch coaching with the TechCrunch team, access to CrunchMatch — TechCrunch’s investor startup matching program, access to private VIP receptions, the VIP treatment at Disrupt and exhibit space in Startup Alley for all three days.

And participating in the Battlefield provides benefits long after the competition ends, too. Consider the Startup Battlefield alumni community. Since 2007, 857 companies — including Vurb, Dropbox, Mint, Yammer and more — have competed in a Battlefield pitch-off and gone on to raise more than $8.9 billion in funding and generated 110 exits. You could be part of the next alumni wave.

Here’s how it all works. TechCrunch editors with a keen eye for successful startups will vet every application. They’ll narrow the field to 15-25 exceptional companies. Competing founders receive extensive pitch coaching from our editors — at no cost. You’ll be thoroughly prepared to step onto the Main Stage come game day.

Each team has six-minutes to pitch and present a live demo to a panel of judges — we’re talking experienced VCs and techies all. And that’s followed by a round of Q&A. If you make it through to the next round, you’ll do it all again in front of a new set of judges.

All this fast-paced, nerve-wracking action takes place in front of a live audience of thousands, and we live-stream the entire event on TechCrunch.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Plus, it’s available later on-demand.

One standout startup will emerge to claim the title, the Disrupt Cup and the $100,000. Will it be you? There’s only one way to know for sure. Apply to the Startup Battlefield at Disrupt San Francisco 2019. Your opportunity disappears in just 48 hours!

How’d you like double your chances of standing in a Disrupt spotlight? Simply apply for our TC Top Picks program, too. As a TC Top Pick, you’ll receive a free Startup Alley Exhibitor Package, VIP treatment and plenty of media and investor exposure.