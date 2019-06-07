Xiaomi recalls some of its popular M365 scooter model

Xiamoi recently discovered a safety issue with the M365 electric scooter where a screw could become loose in the folding apparatus. That would then cause the vertical component of the scooter to break off while in use.

Xiaomi said it only affected a “limited number of production units” — 10,257 to be exact. The recall program will start in the United Kingdom on June 26 and in other markets July 1. The United States is not one of the markets affected.

Electric scooter startup Bird got its start with this exact model but has since unveiled custom scooters. However, Bird has previously said it would continue using the Xiaomi M365 models for its monthly rentals. I’ve reached out to Bird to see if this affects any of its units.

“As such, we are encouraging all those who purchased this product to immediately stop using the Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter (M365) until they have determined whether their scooter is part of the recall,” Xiaomi stated in its safety warning.

To figure out if you have one of those affected scooters, you can head over to this site and enter your serial number.