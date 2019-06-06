Zoox co-founder Jesse Levinson is coming to TC Sessions: Mobility

Autonomous vehicle startup Zoox has a history of keeping its progressive and plans to itself. But that’s starting to change.

The venture-backed company that is creating ground-up fully autonomous electric vehicles is ready to share a bit more about its tech, strategy and plans. And who better to talk to than co-founder and CTO Jesse Levinson, the person who oversees the company’s software, artificial intelligence, computing and sensing platforms.

We’re excited to announce that Levinson will join us onstage at TC Sessions: Mobility on July 10 in San Jose. TechCrunch will discuss with Levinson the tech that is driving the company’s autonomous vehicles, recent changes at Zoox, including its new CEO Aicha Evans, challenges facing the company and its deployment plans.

Levinson is among a group of insiders who participated in early government-backed competitions aimed at pushing the development of autonomous vehicles. While completing a computer science Ph.D. and postdoc under Sebastian Thrun at Stanford University, Levinson developed algorithms for the school’s winning entry in the 2007 DARPA Urban Challenge. He went on to lead the self-driving car team’s research efforts before joining Zoox.

Levinson also co-created a popular mobile photography app, Pro HDR, that has been purchased by more than a million people.

Levinson is just one of the many leaders in autonomous vehicles, scooters and electric mobility who will participate in TC Sessions: Mobility.

The agenda is packed with some of the biggest names and most exciting startups in the transportation industry, including Mobileye co-founder and CEO Amnon Shashua, Alisyn Malek with May Mobility, Dmitri Dolgov at Waymo, Karl Iagnemma of Aptiv, Seleta Reynolds of the Los Angeles Department of Transportation and Ford Motor CTO Ken Washington. With early-bird ticket sales ending soon, you’ll want to be sure to grab your tickets. Others include Katie DeWitt of Scoot, Argo AI’s chief safety officer Summer Fowler, Uber’s engineering director for Elevate Mark Moore and Stonly Baptiste, co-founder of early-stage venture capital fund Urban Us.

We have a few surprises too, including demos showcasing some cool tech and startups coming out of stealth.

The event will feature startup founders and industry experts and partake in discussions about the future of transportation, the promise and problems of autonomous vehicles, the potential for bikes and scooters, investing in early-stage startups and more.

