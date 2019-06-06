Urban-X accelerator backs seven new companies pitching services for the world’s cities

Urban-X, the startup accelerator for companies focused on solving the problems facing the world’s urban environment, has selected the latest seven companies for its sixth cohort.

Backed by the design arm of BMW’s Mini division and the venture capital firm, Urban.US, the seven companies will receive $150,000 in financing and participate in the Urban-X 20-week accelerator program replete with access to engineers and designers from BMW, software developers, policy experts, and sales and marketing leaders.

The companies selected for the program include:

3AM Innovations: the company provides a tracking tool for first responders specifically designed for emergency response situations

Cove.Tool: an early stage building design toolkit which automates performance modeling

Evolve Energy: Reducing energy costs for homes using a combination of real-time pricing, connected home devices and renewable energy.

Food For All : partners with restaurants to take potential food waste and convert it to meals that cost as little as $4

: partners with restaurants to take potential food waste and convert it to meals that cost as little as $4 OurHub: an outdoor exercise network using public spaces for outdoor recreation

Pi Variables: a traffic control software service

Varuna: a water quality monitoring service

Mini launched Urban-X three years ago as part of its Innovation and Brand Strategy practice. The accelerator is focused on backing companies that pitch services for mobility, efficient and renewable energy use, urban infrastructure, housing, food waste, and more.

Since its launch, the program has accelerated 44 companies, with over 85% raising additional rounds of capital.

“Cities and emerging technology companies are powerful partners in helping to tackle our cities biggest challenges,” said Urban-X Managing Director, Micah Kotch. “We look forward to working with Cohort 06 and bringing their solutions to scale across a diverse set of industries that impact city living.”