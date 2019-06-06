TechCrunch partners with All Raise to let female founders ‘ask anything’ at Disrupt SF 2019

TechCrunch Disrupt SF (October 2-4) is coming up fast, and we’re very pleased to announce that for a second year we’re partnering with All Raise, a startup nonprofit that’s accelerating the success of female founders and funders, to provide a great opportunity for women entrepreneurs to spend time with some of the most admired leaders across the startup landscape.

This year, that will consist of a series of mini-AMAs (“ask me anything” sessions), each led by a distinguished female VC, that will take place on Thursday, October 3 in a special, All Raise-designated area of the Disrupt expo show floor at the Moscone Center. In each AMA, three founders will join a VC who is part of the All Raise community, for 30 minutes of in-depth Q&A on key topics — that next raise, the key hires, the competition. This is not a pitch session but an incredible opportunity to connect with other amazing entrepreneurs and get your burning questions answered by some of the best investors in the business. Over the course of the day, All Raise will host at least 30 mini-AMA sessions and engage with 100+ female founders.

If that sounds like a great opportunity, here’s what to do: Click here to apply for one of those 100+ spots before the application deadline of July 19. All Raise is looking for U.S.-based founders who have raised at least $500,000 in a Seed, A or B round, with special consideration being given to female founders from underrepresented groups (e.g. Black, Latinx or LGBTQIA women). All Raise will review the applications and get back to the founders no later than August 16, based on availability for session spots given investor fit with their industry sector and company stage as well as demand for certain categories. If you’re in, then all you have to do is buy any pass type (including Expo Only) for Disrupt and watch for the email containing your AMA appointment time on October 3. Apply today!

If you are interested in sponsoring this event, fill out this form to get in contact with our sales team.