Watch Google unveil Stadia launch details live right here

Google doesn’t want to wait for E3 to unveil more details about Stadia, its cloud gaming platform. The company is holding a live stream conference to talk about its service, including pricing, games and launch details.

The conference starts at 9 AM Pacific Time, 12 PM Eastern Time, 5 PM in London and 6 PM in Paris.

Google already unveiled its gaming service at the Game Developers Conference. We already know that you’ll be able to click a “Play Now” button and stream video game from a data center near you.

But there are still many unanswered questions. Is it going to be a subscription service or are you going to pay for games? Will you be able to play games you already own? Are all big publishers on board? It sounds like Google wants to clarify many of those questions today.