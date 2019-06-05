Netflix tests an Instagram Stories-like feed called ‘Extras’ in its app

Netflix is testing a new way to help users find something to watch and stay connected with favorite shows with the introduction of an “Extras” tab in its mobile app. The tab, spotted first by Variety, is only a test at this time and is not showing to all users.

If you are in the test group, you’ll see a new button dubbed “Extras” at the bottom of the screen, in between Search and Downloads.

On Android, this is currently the “Coming Soon” section. iOS doesn’t offer this section.

However, instead of only teaser trailers as before in “Coming Soon,” you’ll now find both photos and videos from Netflix shows — including, in some cases, shows you already watch, the report notes.

The videos automatically play silently unless you tap the sound button, it appears. You also move through the feed horizontally. That’s a noticeable change from the “Coming Soon” section’s News Feed-like vertical scroll, and one that feels more like Instagram Stories.

And while you could previously tap “Remind Me” to add shows to your list in the “Coming Soon” section, the “Extras” section has tweaked this to display “Remind Me” on shows you currently watch and “My List” on those you want to add.

A sizable sharing button is also included, allowing you to pass along recommendations to friends through other apps.

Netflix has taken ideas from popular social platforms before, as it did when it launched its own Stories-like feature for previews. It has also leveraged social platforms for sharing recommendations — like when it added Instagram Story integrations. This feature combines both elements, in a way, so could prove popular.

The test is running on both iOS and Android, we understand.

The company confirmed the test with us in a statement:

“We are testing a feed of video extras in our mobile app to help fans connect more deeply with the titles they love and discover new ones to watch. These tests typically vary in length of time and by region, and may not become permanent.”

Image credit: Janko Roettgers / Variety