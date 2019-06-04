One week left to apply for TC Startup Battlefield at Disrupt SF 2019

Our search continues for audacious early-stage startup founders to participate in Startup Battlefield at Disrupt San Francisco 2019 on October 2-4. But the opportunity clock is running down quickly. You have just one more week to step up and apply to our legendary pitch competition — and launch your startup to the world. Don’t wait — fill out the application today.

Applying is simple, and it doesn’t cost a thing. Neither does competing, but the selection process is competitive. TechCrunch editors with years of Startup Battlefield experience thoroughly vet every applicant. They’ll select anywhere from 15-30 startups to go head-to-head at Disrupt SF ’19.

What’s at stake? The winning founders receive the coveted Disrupt Cup, $100,000 in equity-free cash and they become the media and investor darlings of Disrupt SF. That’ll do wonders to your bottom line, and it can launch your company to the next level and beyond.

But even if you don’t take the title, you still win. TechCrunch shines a bright spotlight on all Startup Battlefield participants, and they receive a huge amount of media and investor attention. Plus, every competing team becomes part of the Startup Battlefield alumni community of more than 850 startups — a group that’s collectively raised more than $8.9 billion in funding and produced more than 110 exits. You’ll be alongside names like Mint, Dropbox, Yammer, TripIt, Getaround and Cloudflare — that’s some good networking territory.

Don’t worry about Main Stage jitters. All teams receive free in-depth pitch coaching from our Startup Battlefield-tested editorial team. You’ll be primed and ready to deliver a six-minute pitch and a live demo to our judges — a panel of experienced VCs and tech experts. Then you’ll answer any questions they throw at you.

Selected finalists will go on to round two — another pitch, demo and question session in front of a fresh set of judges. All the judges confer and then declare the overall Startup Battlefield champion. The whole shebang takes place in front of thousands of influential technologists, founders, journalists and investors. We also live-stream the entire event to the world (and make it available later on-demand) on TechCrunch.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Disrupt San Francisco 2019 takes place October 2-4.

Not quite ready to take on Startup Battlefield? We’re looking for outstanding startups to apply for our TC Top Picks program. If selected, you’ll receive a free Startup Alley Exhibitor Package, VIP treatment and loads of media and investor exposure.

