Aurora’s head of product is coming to TC Sessions: Mobility

Self-driving car startup Aurora might be as buzzy as they come. The company raised more than $530 million just a few months ago in a round led by Sequoia Capital and with “significant investment” from Amazon and T. Rowe Price Associates. We’ve learned Aurora isn’t shy about using that capital with two acquisitions in the books.

But how, when and where will Aurora’s autonomous vehicle technology end up? Lia Theodosiou-Pisanelli, who leads product development and program management for all of Aurora’s partnerships, will join us on stage at TC Sessions: Mobility to give us the scoop.

Theodosiou-Pisanelli has had an up close view of the autonomous vehicle industry. Prior to joining Aurora this spring, she was director of business development for Lyft’s self-driving technology business Level 5.

Her background in global government relations at Square as well as a U.S. Trade Representative at the White House, gives Theodosiou-Pisanelli’s insight into how policy and regulations are shaped and might eventually affect the autonomous vehicle industry.

