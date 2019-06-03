The iPad finally outgrows iOS

Onstage at WWDC, Apple announced that iPad’s software will now exist inside its own vertical OS.

The new iPadOS doesn’t look dramatically different from iOS 12, this actually might be the most low-key updates that they’ve had in a while, but the name change undoubtedly makes it easier for Apple to introduce functionality to iPads that won’t exist in any capacity on the iPhone.

It’s all about focus and the fact that the company’s tablets are getting even more powerful than their macOS counterparts.

What’s new that you’ll get kind of excited about?

Chances are the best update is that desktop sites are now the default in Safari, hallelujah!!

You’ll be able to bring widgets to the home screen that are just a swipe away. You’ll also be able to fit more app icons on each screen.

Changes in iPadOS include an update to the Files app which will allow you share folders in iCloud drive, there’s a new column view and you’ll be able to grab files from USB-C flash drives.

You’ll be able to bring up multiple windows of the same app, which wasn’t previously possible and there are a lot of small interface changes that make it easier to multi-task with your larger screen real estate.

Apple Pencil latency is dropping from 20ms to 9ms, Apple is bringing a PencilKit developer API so that third-party app developers can integrate some new controls.

[gallery ids="1836180,1836181,1836183,1836184,1836185,1836186,1836187,1836188,1836190,1836191,1836192"]