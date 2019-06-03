Registration for Disrupt Berlin 2019 is now open

A big shout out to all you savvy startuppers — the day you’ve been waiting for has finally arrived. Yup, registration for Disrupt Berlin 2019 is officially open for business. We’re kicking things off with a super early-bird special, and that means only one thing — serious savings. Buy your passes now, and you can save up to €600. Das ist wunderbar!

Our premier tech conference takes place on 11-12 December, and it draws an international startup community from more than 50 countries. There’s no better place to discuss, learn about and showcase the game-changing technologies that promise to shape the future.

You’ll experience two full days of intense programming. That includes world-class speakers and panelists — founders, investors and icons — who share their experiences, advice and insight. Last year, we had the pleasure of hearing Frank Salzgeber (European Space Agency), Lizzie Chapman (ZestMoney) and Rafal Modrzewski (ICEYE) — just to name a few. We’re building our 2019 roster as we speak, and it will not disappoint!

Don’t you dare miss the Startup Battlefield. A cohort of outstanding early-stage startups competes for glory, the Disrupt Cup and $50,000 in equity-free cash as they launch their companies on a world stage. What’s more, all the competitors receive an abundance of investor and media interest. This event can change the trajectory of your business — as it did for hundreds of other companies, including Vurb, Dropbox, Mint, Yammer and many more.

The Startup Alley expo hall is a networking paradise filled with hundreds of startups showcasing their considerable tech talents. It’s also home to a cadre of outstanding startups — our TC Top Picks. We vet applications and choose up to five startups that represent the best in a range of tech categories. It’s another great way to gain invaluable exposure.

You never know who you’ll meet in the Alley or where that chance connection might lead. Looking for a more efficient way to network? Use CrunchMatch, our free business-matching platform. It lets you find, connect and schedule meetings with people based on mutual criteria, goals and interests.

Psst, we’ll start officially vetting applications for Startup Battlefield and the TC Top Picks program later this summer, but you can get a jump on things by filling out an application at apply.techcrunch.com.

We’ll announce plenty of speakers, workshops, demos, events and other surprises in the weeks ahead. It’s easy to stay informed — just sign up for our mailing list.

