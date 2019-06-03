How to watch the live stream for today’s Apple WWDC keynote

Apple is holding a keynote today on the first day of its developer conference, and the company is expected to talk about a ton of software updates. At 10 AM PT (1 PM in New York, 5 PM in London, 6 PM in Paris), you’ll be able to watch the event as the company is streaming it live.

Rumor has it that the company plans to unveil the next versions of all its operating systems. Get ready for iOS 13 with system-wide dark mode, macOS 10.15, watchOS with some new apps from Apple and more.

The most interesting news of the show should be about a project called Marzipan. Apple plans to bridge the gap between iOS and macOS by letting developers release iOS apps on the Mac. It could change everything for the Mac. Apple could also unveil a new Mac Pro, so this should be interesting as well.

If you have an Apple TV, you can download the Apple Events app in the App Store. It lets you stream today’s event and rewatch old ones. The app icon was updated a few days ago for the event.

And if you don’t have an Apple TV, the company also lets you live-stream the event from the Apple Events section on its website. This video feed now works in all major browsers — Safari, Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox.

So to recap, here’s how you can watch today’s Apple event:

Your favorite web browser on the Mac or Windows 10.

An Apple TV with the Apple Events app in the App Store.

Google Chrome on your Android phone.

And here’s the link to the live stream.

Of course, you also can read TechCrunch’s live blog if you’re stuck at work and really need our entertaining commentary track to help you get through your day. We have a team in the room.