Netflix releases new trailer for ‘The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’

Netflix has released a new teaser trailer for its collaboration with The Jim Henson Company on “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance,” and wow, is it a doozy.

For a certain generation of moviegoer (including this author), “The Dark Crystal” was an eye-opening introduction to the darker, explicitly fantastic side of Jim Henson’s genius. Long-known for his work with “Sesame Street” and “The Muppet Show,” “The Dark Crystal” had… well… darker themes and was set in an alternative universe replete with magical creatures embodying good and evil.

It preceded Henson’s other fantasy films “Labyrinth” and “The NeverEnding Story” (both excellent), and explored a more mature narrative with visual and thematic elements that remain compelling.

Now it’s getting a reboot nearly 27 years after the film debuted through the collaboration with Netflix. The trailer returns audiences to the world of Thra with its alien races of Gelflings and Skeksis. As Henson said in a documentary about the making of the first movie, “It’s probably the hardest thing that I’ve worked on.”

The teaser looks stunning and the show will likely prove to be another win for Netflix’s budding entertainment juggernaut.