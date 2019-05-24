Sonic the Hedgehog movie is getting delayed to redesign the title character

To say that reaction to the first Sonic the Hedgehog trailer was mixed would be overly diplomatic. But at least fans were able to look beyond the thin premise and bizarre Jim Carrey turn for long enough to focus on what was really important: the weird-ass Sonic design.

The latest in an increasingly frequent number of wins for internet commenters, director Jeff Fowler balked earlier this month, telling Twitter, “you aren’t happy with the design & you want changes. It’s going to happen.” Looks like Fowler and Paramount are going ahead with the changes, but it’s going to take the speedy blue fur ball a few months longer to get here than initially expected.

Taking a little more time to make Sonic just right.#novfxartistswereharmedinthemakingofthismovie pic.twitter.com/gxhu9lhU76 — Jeff Fowler (@fowltown) May 24, 2019

Once again, Fowler announced the big news on Twitter, writing, “Taking a little more time to make Sonic just right.” That tweet was accompanied by a new Valentine’s release date for the film, a three-month delay of the original time frame. Given that it’s already taken the beloved video game hero nearly 30 years to get to the big screen, what’s another couple of months, really?

Hopefully it will be enough time to hop cleanly over the uncanny valley.