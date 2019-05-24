Apply to TechCrunch’s premier startup competition, Startup Battlefield

Imagine what $100,000 cash could do for your startup dreams. If you’re an early-stage startup founder determined to take your business to the top, it’s time to stop dreaming and get down to the serious task of competing in Startup Battlefield, our premier pitch-off that takes place at Disrupt San Francisco 2019 on October 2-4.

Step one is ridiculously quick and easy. Simply fill out this application form. Applying to and participating in Startup Battlefield is 100% free, so you have absolutely nothing to lose. Let’s get ‘er done!

Our Battlefield-tested TechCrunch editors have a knack for spotting greatness, and they’ll pour over every application to select 15-30 startups to compete. Each team receives extensive coaching — again from experienced TechCrunch editors and again, at no cost.

You’ll be ready to take your shot in the form of a six-minute pitch to a panel of expert VCs and tech leaders. Then they’ll pepper you with questions. If you make it into the second and final round, you’ll face a different set of judges, deliver your pitch again and endure another probing Q&A. From that final group, one exceptional startup will win $100,000 in equity-free cash and hoist the Disrupt cup. And it could be you.

The action is fast and furious, and it all takes place on the Disrupt Main Stage in front of a live audience of thousands, including tech movers and shakers, investors and more than 400 media outlets. Plus, we live-stream the entire competition on TechCrunch.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. And it’s available later on-demand.

You don’t even have to win the $100,000 to reap incredible benefits. In addition to exhibiting in Startup Alley all three days of the show, Battlefield participants get media and investor attention, invitations to VIP events, free passes to future TechCrunch events and complimentary subscriptions to Extra Crunch.

Plus, you’ll become part of the legendary Startup Battlefield alumni community. That group, which numbers more than 850 strong, has collectively raised more than $8.9 billion in funding and produced more than 110 exits. You might recognize some of the companies, like Mint, Dropbox, Yammer, TripIt, Getaround and Cloudflare to name just a few.

Startup Battlefield takes place at Disrupt SF 2019 on October 2-4. Are you ready to fight to make your dream a reality? Apply to compete in Startup Battlefield today.

Great news, startup founders. There’s more than one way to showcase your early-stage startup at Disrupt SF 2019. We’re looking for outstanding startups to apply for our TC Top Picks program. If we select your company, you’ll receive a free Startup Alley Exhibitor Package, VIP treatment and plenty of media and investor exposure.

Interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at Disrupt SF 2019? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.