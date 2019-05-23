Sarah Connor returns in the teaser trailer for ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’

Oh boy, there’s another Terminator movie on its way.

I haven’t watched any of the franchise’s big-screen installments since “Terminator 2” — not “Rise of the Machines,” “Salvation” or the hilariously-named “Genisys.” But I remember the hype cycle around the latter films, with the excitement that maybe this time we’d see a return to the spirit and quality of the first two movies inevitably giving way to disappointment when it didn’t happen.

To be honest, this teaser trailer for “Dark Fate” doesn’t do much to differentiate itself from the other sequels — there’s an evil Terminator (Gabriel Luna) hunting down a human woman (Natalie Reyes), protected in turn by a good Terminator (Mackenzie Davis).

However, it highlights two key elements that may give fans hope. First off, the big entrance is reserved not for Arnold Schwarzenegger (who’s barely in the trailer at all), but instead for Linda Hamilton, who’s returning as Sarah Connor for the first time since “Terminator 2.”

And behind the scenes, franchise creator James Cameron is taking an active role once again — he was presumably too busy with a million “Avatar” sequels to direct “Dark Fate,” but he’s on-board as a producer and story writer (Josh Friedman, who created the excellent “Sarah Connor Chronicles” TV show, also gets a story credit). And alongside the trailer, Paramount has released a promotional video with Cameron touting this as the true successor to “The Terminator” and “Terminator 2.”

“Terminator: Dark Fate” was directed by Tim Miller (who previously directed “Deadpool”) and is scheduled for release on November 1, 2019.