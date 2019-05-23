FanDuel partners with fuboTV to bring sports betting data to the live-streaming service

Live sports-streaming service fuboTV today announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with daily fantasy sports provider FanDuel, which will see the latter’s betting data integrated into fuboTV’s streaming platform. The deal also includes a media buy and a carriage agreement that brings FanDuel -owned horse-racing networks TVG and TVG2 to fuboTV, as well. The deal is only live in New Jersey, but fuboTV says over time it will be able to integrate sports betting data on the platform in other states where betting is legal.

The partnership makes FanDuel the exclusive sportsbook, online casino, horse racing and daily fantasy sports partner, meaning fuboTV won’t be doing similar deals with competitors. And FanDuel will be the exclusive advertiser across all those categories on fuboTV.

This is the first time the sports betting service has formed a strategic partnership with an over-the-top streaming service — but it’s one that makes sense, given the likely overlap in both of their user bases.

The TVG network, meanwhile, will be added to fuboTV’s base package ($54.99/mo) and TVG2 will become available in the Sports Plus add-on package that offers a couple dozen more channels for $8.99/mo. The channels will bring horse racing industry coverage, as well as programming on sports betting and fantasy news, which includes TVG’s sports betting-focused show “More Ways to Win.”

The channels are set to launch in the coming weeks.

Also in the weeks ahead, FanDuel’s betting data will become integrated into fuboTV — including under fuboTV-branded channels and FanDuel’s TVG channels, plus on content detail pages, in the programming guide and elsewhere. This same data will later roll out to other U.S. states, where legal, as it’s a national deal.

Other channels will receive the betting data integration over time.

That means, for the time being, the betting data is only displaying on two fuboTV-branded channels — fubo Network and fubo Cycling — in addition to the horse racing channels. This is a fairly limited integration, given that fuboTV’s base package today includes 95 channels across a range of sports. It also means the betting data is limited to cycling, soccer and horse racing to start, as those are the only sports covered by the aforementioned channels.

But fuboTV says it expects to expand to other channels and sports in time. Of course, it will need to broker further deals to make that happen.

To be clear, only sports betting data will be provided to fuboTV viewers.

FuboTV is not facilitating the actual betting, nor will the FanDuel ads offer some sort of clickthrough experience that would direct viewers to its own site.

The company declined to share the deal terms, only noting FanDuel’s advertising buy.

“We’re partnering with fuboTV to demonstrate how FanDuel can enhance the live viewing experience by allowing cord-cutting sports fans to view the content that matters to them the most from their TV, phone, tablet or computer,” said Adam Kaplan, FanDuel VP of Content Business & Operations, in a statement. “FuboTV is a sports-centric company, focused on live sports and entertainment content, making them a natural partner. By integrating our odds and data on fuboTV’s platform, we are truly changing the way people watch live sports,” he said.

“We are always looking for ways to add value for consumers and enhance their premium experience with fuboTV,” said Min Kim, fuboTV VP of Business Development. “Gaming and sports are natural complements, and fuboTV’s industry-leading product offerings will be further enriched with FanDuel’s innovative entertainment solutions.”