Daily Crunch: Indiegogo has a new CEO

1. Indiegogo hires Reddit’s Andy Yang as new CEO

CEO David Mandelbrot is stepping down, and according to sources close to the company, several other Indiegogo employees are also leaving.

Mandelbrot announced his departure on LinkedIn, citing “personal reasons.” He was at Indiegogo for six years, starting as senior vice president of operations in August of 2013. Yang, meanwhile, recently led the product team at Reddit.

2. Google’s Duplex calls still frequently require human intervention

Google’s AI-based reservation booking service seems almost too impressive to be a machine. And in fact, now that it’s being used for real-world reservations, the company revealed the calls are often made by human operators at call centers.

3. Invites are out for Apple’s June 3 WWDC keynote — there will be unicorns

On the books for this year’s event: iOS 13, watchOS 6, macOS 10.15 and maybe Apple TV.

4. Leak reveals Uber’s $9.99 unlimited delivery Eats Pass

The subscription would waive Uber’s service fee, which is typically 15% of your order cost.

5. Rotten Tomatoes will start verifying ticket purchases for audience reviews

To be clear, you’ll still be able to leave a review without verification, but verified reviews will be clearly marked, and only those reviews will be included when calculating the Audience Score.

6. Panic’s Playdate is a pint-sized gaming machine with a ‘season’ of 12 intriguing titles

Panic, renowned creator of useful Mac apps and more recently publisher of interesting games, has created a tiny handheld console that goes anywhere and receives a regular trickle of new games. It’s called Playdate.

7. 10 immigration tips for love-struck tech workers

There’s nothing more romantic than a carefully prepared green card application. (Extra Crunch membership required.)