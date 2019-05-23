Apply to TC Hackathon at Disrupt SF 2019 before the spots disappear

Calling all code whisperers, rock-star programmers and code poets. If you want to compete in the TechCrunch Hackathon at Disrupt San Francisco 2019 on October 2-4, do not wait. We’re limiting the hackathon to only 800 participants, and half of those spots are already gone, baby, gone. Don’t miss your chance for glory, cash and prizes. Apply for the hackathon today.

An important reminder: Applying to, and participating in, the hackathon is free. Plus, all competitors receive Expo Only passes for days one and two and an Innovator pass for day three of Disrupt SF.

This hackathon will challenge you both mentally and physically. Teams consisting of 4-6 people will choose one of several sponsored hack challenges and use sponsored APIs, data sets and other tools to design and build a creative solution to a real-world problem — in roughly 24 hours. Don’t have a team? No problem, we’ll help you find one when you arrive.

It’s an all-out push to the finish, and we’ll fuel your ambition with free food, beer and plenty of coffee and Red Bull.

When the clock runs out, judges from both the sponsors and TechCrunch will review each project, science-fair style. Ten finalists will be selected to present a 60-second demo the next day on the Extra Crunch stage at Disrupt SF.

Individual sponsors award a variety of prizes, including cash, to the team with the project that best addresses the specific challenge. But hold on now, there’s one more jewel in the hackathon crown. TechCrunch editors will select one team as the best overall hack and award a grand prize of $10,000.

We’ll have more information about this year’s sponsors — and the specific challenges and prizes they offer — in the coming weeks. But if you want an idea of what you might encounter, review the sponsored contests, prizes and winners from Disrupt SF 2018. Want more details? Learn more about what to expect at the hackathon.

