Seraphim Space Camp launches its latest mission, with 7 SpaceTech startups

U.K. space accelerator Seraphim Space Camp appeared last year as the first ever UK SpaceTech accelerator and being, frankly, the only accelerator of its type, it has quickly shored-up a number of partnership links and hoovered up many of the startups in the… space.

As is traditional with accelerators, it’s unveiled its latest cohort of startups.

The “Mission 3” accelerator programme, consists of seven new startups and will be a nine-week programme, culminating in an Investor Day. The first two cohorts (16 companies) have, says Seraphim, now collectively raised or had offers of around £20m in private investment and grants over the last nine months and have created 58 job opportunities since completing the programme.

The initiative has a number of high profile partners such as MoD’s Defence Science and Technology Lab (Dstl), unmanned aircraft systems company AeroVironment, ground station services provider Kongsberg Satellite Services and leading satellite provided Eutelsat. They join returning partnersAirbus, Rolls-Royce, Dentons, Cyient, Inmarsat, the European Space Agency and SA Catapult.

Here’s a run-down of the companies in their own words:

aXenic is a global leader in the design, development and production of optical modulators for communications and sensing. It has developed a revolutionary optical modulator which is a vital component to transfer high quantities of data through satellite links. Its strongly patented solution is a fraction of the weight and size of existing solutions whilst still providing greater bandwidth.

ConstelIR (Fellowship) is a spin-out from Fraunhofer University. It is the first company to map precise on-earth temperatures from a constellation of satellites it plans to launch. This orbital temperature monitoring system will be 3% of the cost of existing solutions without losing measurement accuracy.

Hawa Dawa combines its proprietary IoT smart sensor data with other sources of data (including satellite data) to give highly accurate data on air quality. Within two years’ traction with Siemens, IBM, SwissCom, Swiss Pos as well as 8 cities in Germany demonstrates that the company’s end-to-end solution is really needed by the market.

Methera Global plans to launch a constellation flexible and dynamic satellites, focusing all of its bandwidth to a small area of target regions from multiple satellites. Providing an increase in capacity which is 10 times greater than planned systems, initial customers are the likes of emergency response services helping communities who don’t currently have access to the internet – 4B of the world’s population.

Trik is an enterprise drone 3D mapping software for structural inspection with a unique platform. Its platform transforms the data into a customisable 3D model which can be updated on a regular basis.

Xonaspace (Fellowship) uses an XPS and LEO satellite constellation for extremely precise GPS systems, with early end applications including autonomous vehicles

Veoware’s vision is to industrialise the space sector so that hardware, software and data become easily accessible and rapidly available for the benefit of humankind. This is made possible due to its team of world renowned experts with 100+ years of experience