Future Family launches a $200 membership for fertility coaching

Future Family is a startup aiming to make fertility services like IVF and egg freezing more accessible. They work with doctors and clinics to make the pricing of these services more predictable and upfront, then offer monthly payment plans to help customers spread the cost (often in the tens of thousands of dollars) over a few years.

In its recent user research, Future Family found that around 70% of their new customers had yet to see a fertility doctor; they were starting the process online, often without the next steps mapped out. With that in mind, today they’re rolling out a new membership plan that offers users a dedicated fertility coach, and helps them find a doctor in their area.

The membership will cost $200, which gets you:

Two and a half hours with a dedicated fertility coach, who will video chat with you on your schedule and platform of choice to help you figure out what’s next. Future Family CEO Claire Tomkins tells me their coaches are all registered nurses with clinical fertility experience, many of whom the company recruited from top U.S. clinics. The coach can help you figure out the first steps, prep you to meet with your doctor and help you understand your lab results.

Recommendations on doctors/clinics in your area, based on things like distance, cost and your personal preferences, like the doctor’s gender and whether they’re part of a large hospital or a smaller clinic.

Upfront service pricing; as Future Family already works with these doctors, they’re able to tell you how much it’ll all cost before you dive in.

The membership will also offer a way for members to sign up for one of Future Family’s financing plans — but Claire Tomkins tells me that there’s no lock in. If a customer does the video coaching and doctor matching and already has the payment side of things figured out, the promised prices will all still apply.

The new membership program will go live today.