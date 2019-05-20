Snap appoints new execs as it aims to keep 2019 momentum

Snap has another appointment in the apt saga of its ephemeral CFOs.

Four months after losing its CFO Tim Stone following a reported “personality clash” between Stone and CEO Evan Spiegel, Snap has promoted its VP of Finance Derek Andersen to the role, the company said Monday. Andersen is the company’s third CFO since March of 2017, when it went public.

Lara Sweet, who was serving as the company’s interim CFO as well as the chief accounting officer, will be stepping into a new role as chief people officer.

Snap has had a less cataclysmic 2019 in the public markets compared to its two previous calendar years. Snap has nearly doubled its share price since the year’s start, though the stock still sits just above where it was one year ago.