Digital Ocean’s Kubernetes service is now generally available

Like any ambitious cloud infrastructure player, Digital Ocean also recently announced a solution for running Kubernetes clusters on its platform. At KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe in Barcelona, the company today announced that Digital Ocean Kubernetes is now generally available.

With this release, the company is also bringing the latest Kubernetes release (1.14) to the platform and developers who use the service will able to schedule automatic patch version upgrades, too.

Now that it’s generally available, Digital Ocean is also bringing the service to all of its data centers around the world and introducing a few new features, too. These include a new guided configuration experience, for example, which moves users from provisioning to deploying clusters. The company is also introducing new advanced health metrics so developers can see what’s happening in their clusters. These include data about pod deployment status, CPU and memory usage, and more.

It’s also launching new open APIs so that third-party tools can more easily integrate support for Digital Ocean Kubernetes into their own solutions.

Soon, the company will also launch a marketplace for 1-click apps for Kubernetes, that will make it far easier for its users to deploy applications into a Kubernetes cluster. This feature will be based on the open-source Helm project, which is already the de facto standard for Kubernetes package management.