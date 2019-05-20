Apply for a free Startup Alley Exhibitor spot at Disrupt SF 2019

Do you love the word “free?” Of course, you do — what early-stage startup founder doesn’t? Consider this your personal invitation for a chance to exhibit your pre-Series A startup for free in Startup Alley at Disrupt San Francisco 2019 on October 2-4.

We’re searching for exceptional startups to apply for our TC Top Picks program. Our cadre of Top Picks will receive the VIP treatment and invaluable exposure to potential customers, investors and media. Fill out the application today; it’s quick and easy and it doesn’t cost a thing.

Applying may be easy, but our selection process is competitive. TechCrunch editors vet each application, and they’ll choose up to five startups in these categories: AI/Machine Learning, Biotech/Healthtech, Blockchain, Fintech, Mobility, Privacy/Security, Retail/E-commerce, Robotics/IoT/Hardware, SaaS and Social Impact & Education.

If you’re selected, you’ll get a free Startup Alley Exhibition Package good for one full day of exhibiting in Startup Alley. You also receive three Founder passes, use of CrunchMatch — our investor-to-startup matching platform — the complete Disrupt SF 2019 press list and invitations to special events at Disrupt SF.

One of the best Top Pick perks is the live Showcase Stage interview with a TechCrunch editor. We promote the video across our social media platforms, and that awesome exposure lasts long after Disrupt shuts its doors. Talk about a powerful networking tool.

What can a TC Top Pick designation do for your startup? Read on!

3DLOOK’s mobile body-scanning technology — designed to provide personalization in apparel retail and e-commerce — earned it a TC Top Pick designation in the AI category at Disrupt SF 2018. The technology, which combines computer vision, machine learning and 3D-matching, produces accurate measurements of the human body — using only two photos from any mobile device.

Vadim Rogovskiy, the company’s CEO and co-founder, said that simply being chosen carries significant cache.

“We were thrilled to be named one of the best startups. Getting that kind of recognition from TechCrunch is a huge endorsement for our team and our technology.”

All Top Picks receive a prime exhibiting spot in Startup Alley which, Rogovskiy noted, also makes for prime networking opportunities.

“As a Top Pick startup, we received great marketing exposure at Disrupt, and that helped us generate multiple, high-quality enterprise leads. In addition, many leading U.S.-based VCs — like Accel and Bessemer — have contacted us.”

Like other TC Top Pick founders, Rogovskiy has high praise for the Showcase Stage interview and the value it provides long after Disrupt ends.

“The video of my Showcase Stage interview with Ron Miller got more than 150,000 collective views, and it helped to drive significant traffic to our website. We continue to use the video — and our Top Pick status — when speaking to VCs and potential enterprise clients.”

While you’re at it, why not apply to compete in Startup Battlefield, too? Our world-renown startup pitch competition is yet another thrilling way to launch your startup to the world. And the champion walks away with a cool $100,000 equity-free cash prize. That’s a sweet bottom-line bump.

Disrupt San Francisco 2019 takes place October 2-4. Wring every drop of opportunity out of Disrupt. Apply to be a TC Top Pick today.

