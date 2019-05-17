Netflix takes on ‘Project Runway’ with new competition series co-hosted by Queer Eye star

Netflix is launching its own take on Project Runway, and it’s bringing in Queer Eye’s Tan France to host. While Project Runway has grown to become one of the most popular fashion-focused reality shows to ever hit TV, the franchise, now on Season 17, is getting a little long in the tooth — and in need of a makeover itself. With Netflix’s new series Next in Fashion, the streamer is targeting a younger demographic with talent like Tan who will co-host along with style icon, designer and model (and popular Instagrammer) Alexa Chung.

The prize?

Not a New York Fashion Week debut, but rather the chance to sell a collection with luxury e-retailer Net-a-Porter. (Oh, and $250,000, too.)

Much like Project Runway, the series will begin with 18 designers who will face challenges that center on a specific trend or design style. But unlike the Project Runway contestants, who can be virtual unknowns or even hobbyists lacking basic sewing skills, Next in Fashion’s contenders will have worked for major brands and dressed A-List celebrities.

It’s very much the Top Chef of the fashion design reality show world.

The first season will have 10 episodes, and will bring in guest judges like celeb stylist Elizabeth Stewart and director of fashion partnerships at Instagram, Eva Chen, among others. The series is created and produced by theoldschool and is executive produced by Robin Ashbrook and Yasmin Shackleton with co-executive producer Adam Cooper, says Netflix.

It’s also the latest to join Netflix’s growing lineup of reality TV. Having already produced hits and pop culture sensations like the new Queer Eye or Marie Kondo’s Tidying Up, the streamer is looking to broaden its reality lineup.

In doing so, it’s taking note of what works on cable television in order to come up with its own version of just about every top reality TV show out there.

For Million Dollar Listing fans, there’s Selling Sunset on Netflix. Say Yes to the Dress gets a frugal take with Cheapest Weddings. Cupcake Wars becomes Sugar Rush. Top Chef translates to The Final Table. The Bachelor fans can watch Dating Around, and The Real Housewives addicts get to follow the Yummy Mummies. Meanwhile, Fixer Upper fans can take inspiration from Stay Here, Instant Hotel or Amazing Interiors.

If Netflix could find its own Chip and Joanna Gaines and group of terrible Vanderpump Rules-esque 20-somethings, it would have it made.

Naturally, it was only a matter of time until Netflix turned its TV show formula photocopier to fashion competitions.

While not entirely original in concept, Next in Fashion may be able to capitalize on the star power of its co-hosts — and especially Tan, where there’s potential for cross-promotion with his other Netflix series, Queer Eye.

Now, who’s gonna give the rest of the QE team each their own series, too?