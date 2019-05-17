Daily Crunch: Amazon backs Deliveroo

The Daily Crunch is TechCrunch’s roundup of our biggest and most important stories. If you’d like to get this delivered to your inbox every day at around 9am Pacific, you can subscribe here.

1. Amazon leads $575M investment in Deliveroo

Amazon is taking a slice of Europe’s food delivery market by leading a $575 million investment in Deliveroo.

London-based Deliveroo operates in 14 countries, including the U.K., France, Germany and Spain, and — outside of Europe — Singapore, Taiwan, Australia and the UAE. Across those markets, it claims it works with 80,000 restaurants with a fleet of 60,000 delivery people and 2,500 permanent employees.

2. A year after outcry, carriers are finally stopping sale of location data, letters to FCC show

Reports emerged a year ago that all the major cellular carriers in the U.S. were selling location data to third-party companies, which in turn sold them to pretty much anyone willing to pay. New letters published by the FCC show that despite a year of scrutiny and anger, the carriers have only recently put an end to this practice.

3. Trump’s Huawei ban ‘wins’ one trade battle, but the US may lose the networking war

While U.S. government officials celebrate what they must consider to be a win in their battle against the low-cost, high-performance networking vendor Huawei and other Chinese hardware manufacturers, the country is at risk of falling seriously behind in the broader competition.

4. Apple & Google celebrate Global Accessibility Awareness Day with featured apps, new shortcuts

Apple celebrated Global Accessibility Awareness Day by rolling out a practical, accessibility focused collection of new Siri Shortcuts, alongside accessibility focused App Store features and collections. Google did something similar for Android users on Google Play.

5. Minecraft Earth makes the whole real world your very own blocky realm

The team at Minecraft is making its biggest leap yet — to a real-world augmented reality game in the vein of Pokémon GO, called Minecraft Earth.

6. Stack Overflow confirms breach, but customer data said to be unaffected

“We discovered and investigated the extent of the access and are addressing all known vulnerabilities,” VP of Engineering Mary Ferguson wrote. “We have not identified any breach of customer or user data.”

7. How startups can use Amazon’s SEO best practices to dominate new shopping verticals

Eli Schwartz argues that retailers in nascent verticals have an opportunity to follow Amazon’s SEO playbook and become the default ranking e-commerce website. (Extra Crunch membership required.)