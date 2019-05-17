Alphabet’s Wing drone deliveries are coming to Finland next month

Slowly but surely, Wing is spreading. Just last month, the one-time Google moonshot started deliveries for select locales in Australia’s capital city, Canberra. Now it’s moving into Finland, taking on that country’s own capital, Helsinki.

Drone deliveries will start just month — which may just make the “spring” timeframe it announced late last year. Like the Australian deliveries, this is considered a “pilot” program, with select goods and limited geography. Specifically things are being test driven in the Vuosaari distract — the city’s most populated.

Wing notes on its Medium page,

Vuosaari is an inspiring locale for Wing in several ways. Helsinki’s most populous district, it is bordered by water on three sides, with significant forestland alongside residential areas and a large international cargo port. The density of Vuosaari’s population makes it a great place to launch our first service to multi-family housing communities as well.

The program will kick off with two partners: gourmet super market, Herkku Food Mark and Cafe Monami. That means everything from salmon sandwiches to pastries delivered via drone.

As Wing notes, the program arrives as Helsinki is making a push to lessen dependence on car ownership by improving public transit citywide.